How Recording From The Road Is Changing The Music Industry

Algorithmic mastering tools like Landr are revolutionizing the way we make music, but there’s another technological phenomenon happening in the recording studio: portability.

This story includes interviews with recording engineer Warren Huart; co founder of SoundBetter Shachar Gilad; CMO of Musistic Joel Halpern; founder and CEO of FreshSessions Dan Miller; and cofounder of SparkPlug.it Jennifer Newman Sharpe.

“Working remotely is probably a good half of my business,” says recording engineer and songwriter Warren Huart. “I play keyboards on most of my stuff, but I also have a programmer I use who lives elsewhere. We just email backwards and forwards all day. He works in Logic; I work in Pro Tools.”

While Huart–who worked on Aerosmith’s last album Music From Another Dimension as well as the first two albums from The Fray–may just use email most of the time to trade tracks, part of the remote working boom is coming from tools that can help bridge the gap between people.

Musistic, for example, is one of those tools. The plug-in allows you to share raw tracks regardless of the recording software being used. The transfer is uncompressed and happens quickly, meaning collaboration could be happening in different locations at the same time.

“The time it took to ship hard drives or import files from Dropbox just sucked the life out of any creativity we had,” says Musistic CMO Joel Halpern. “Problems with the non-compatibility of DAW software, even different versions of the same software (Pro Tools in particular), added to this downtime.”

This type of audio plug-in isn’t something you’d notice walking into a million-dollar recording studio, but it is a big part of the evolution happening. It also isn’t exactly new, it’s been happening and getting better ever since Waves introduced the first audio plug-in in 1992.

One of the people that helped spark the algorithm revolution at Waves was Shachar Gilad.