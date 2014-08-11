These X-Ray GIFs Will Get Under Your Skin

The best GIFs come from unexpected places. Rather than the usual array of TV shows, the more interesting looping fare comes from the industrial world, the municipal sphere, or the distant past. One of the latest artistic series of GIFs goes even further outside the box, by going inside the human body.
San Francisco based graphic designer Cameron Drake recently turned X-ray footage into a batch of GIFs. (No word yet on whether the X-rays are of Drake himself, or if they were procured from someone else.) There’s something wonderful and haunting about seeing the skeletal outline within a hand clench and unclench, but seeing it in looping GIF-mode multiplies the effect by about a thousand. Presented in the grainy, fuzzy quality also found in ultrasounds, the footage has a hallucinatory feeling that may remind viewers of the dream they had about showing up to school with no clothes (or skin.)
Have a look at more of the GIFs in the slides above, and on Drake’s Behance page.
h/t to i09