These X-Ray GIFs Will Get Under Your Skin

The best GIFs come from unexpected places. Rather than the usual array of TV shows , the more interesting looping fare comes from the industrial world , the municipal sphere , or the distant past . One of the latest artistic series of GIFs goes even further outside the box, by going inside the human body.





San Francisco based graphic designer Cameron Drake recently turned X-ray footage into a batch of GIFs. (No word yet on whether the X-rays are of Drake himself, or if they were procured from someone else.) There’s something wonderful and haunting about seeing the skeletal outline within a hand clench and unclench, but seeing it in looping GIF-mode multiplies the effect by about a thousand. Presented in the grainy, fuzzy quality also found in ultrasounds, the footage has a hallucinatory feeling that may remind viewers of the dream they had about showing up to school with no clothes (or skin.)

Have a look at more of the GIFs in the slides above, and on Drake’s Behance page.

h/t to i09