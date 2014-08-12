5 Ways Poker Can Make You Better At Your Job

Before my current role as vice president of engineering at Eventbrite, I spent five years as a full-time professional poker player. My World Series of Poker bracelets are fun to show to friends–and the money was nice, too. But it’s what I learned at the tables that helped me become a better engineer.

Here’s one story that taught me an expensive lesson. At the end of the second day of the 2004 World Series of Poker’s main event, I held a pair of 10s and had raised. A European kid in his early 20s called the raise. Another pro player moved all-in for $29,000. I had about $150,000 in chips, and so did the kid. I called the pro’s $29,000, but the kid went all in, too.

My analysis and instinct told me I could beat the kid, but I folded. It turned out the kid held an Ace-Queen and the pro had an Ace-King. I would have beaten them both and pulled in $300,000. Instead I dropped $29,000 and my bankroll fell to $121,000. I never really recovered from that confidence crisis during that tournament, and not long after that decision, I was forced out.

The most helpful lesson I learned from poker is the importance of effective decision-making.

I didn’t trust my process and it cost me–but I didn’t dwell on it. I learned from it, moved on, and never let myself lose faith in my process of analysis when making decisions.

After five good years, my poker career had run its course and it was time to get back into tech. I love my work and I’ve never had second thoughts about leaving the tables. Maybe that’s because the best and most interesting aspects of playing poker still come into play every day at Eventbrite.

Here are some thoughts on how you can leverage lessons from the poker table to run a better engineering team.

Poker is really about reading people, not cards. What is a player’s body language and eye contact telling you?