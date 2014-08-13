Smart Sensors For Offices That Do It All: Save Energy, Track Employees, And Create A Happier Workplace

A typical large office building–even if it’s fairly energy-efficient–can waste more than $100,000 worth of electricity each year . Buildings end up using more energy in the U.S. than any other single category, including industry or transportation, and about 20% of all of the energy used in the country goes to commercial buildings alone.

For companies trying to trim carbon footprints, switching to better office lighting, heating, and cooling seems like an obvious step. But it’s challenging for most large companies to find the budget needed for a major overhaul of buildings across the country or globe. An energy-efficiency startup called Enlighted is taking an interesting approach to make things easier: Instead of paying anything up front to install a new system that can 50% to 70% of energy, customers only pay a percentage of the amount they save on energy bills each month.





Wired explains:

Before installing a system at a customer’s office, Enlighted–not the customer–will take out loans based on how much the customer is expected to save with its sensor tech . . . because Enlighted only takes a percentage of the savings, the customers still start seeing a cost improvement right away.

The financing program is set up only for the largest companies, which struggle most with rolling out this type of improvement across different regions. Smaller companies, like those with a single building, pay for the system themselves and gain the savings over time.

The company’s first product aims to modernize lighting systems by improving on old motion sensors. “Traditionally, lighting for the last 20 years has been set up so that the entire open office plan has one major sensor,” says Jonathan Buckley of Enlighted. “You’re probably used to the phenomenon of standing up to wave your arms at 6 o’clock at night.”

Instead of a single sensor, Enlighted uses a wireless network of sensors every 100 square feet–so the system can easily keep light on only where it’s needed. “Walking across the floor at 7 at night, if you need to walk to the printer, the lights simply turn on around you and in front of you, almost as if it’s magic,” Buckley says.

Because the system monitors an office in detail and tracks heat along with motion, it can also do more than turn lights on and off. The company is now working on integrating heating and cooling systems, so if a corner of an office is too hot or cold, the system can instantly adjust. By sensing body heat as employees moving around the space, the system can also help companies understand how they might better arrange their offices.