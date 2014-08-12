Google Maps Now Extends Beyond The Boundaries Of The Earth–To The Moon And Mars

With the space tourism industry set to launch a new generation of high-paying explorers up to the stars, it was probably only a matter of time before humanity started considering the moon and Mars as extensions of Earth, too.

At least that’s the case on Google Maps, where anyone with an Internet connection can now explore where Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. Zoom out far enough (really far), and you can access Mars as well.





The moon and Mars already existed on Google Earth, where users can even take guided tours with Apollo astronauts and Bill Nye the Science Guy. True believers, of course, have also jumped on the excitement.

h/t Googlemapsmania