How Open Source Helped Segment.io Grow A Healthier Company

Segment.io builds tools to help companies more easily connect their websites to analytics and advertising platforms like Google Analytics, Omniture, and Chartbeat. And after making much of their work open source, the company says those tools have improved faster than they otherwise would–thanks to talent and customers who come across the company through venues like GitHub.

“It makes a lot of our tools more productive,” says cofounder Calvin French-Owen. “It encourages us to make Readmes for each one, and then just test the individual functionality of that module.”

The company’s founders started focusing seriously on open sourcing their product a few years ago after noticing that an early version they released was racking up stars on GitHub. That signals users were bookmarking the code and interested in working with it, says cofounder Ian Storm Taylor.

“It started to gain some stars and we thought, this is a potentially cool idea, and maybe we should investigate and see if there’s something there,” he says.

Since then, the company’s continued to make as much of the product as possible open source, and often receives code contributions from users and analytics providers who want to see the product better integrated with their favorite analytics tools.





“It’s probably split between the partners and the people who are just interested in using the services,” says French-Owen.

The Segment.io platform captures data from web and mobile users and sends it to any of more than 100 analytics services, making it possible to turn on and off different analytics services from a web dashboard without having to deploy new web code or wait for a new mobile app version to publish.