A Lion Adorably Interrupts This Promo For World Lion Day

By his own admission, South African “Lion Whisperer” Kevin Richardson has “broken every safety rule known to man” when working with lions. But he is doing it, not only for some hugs from these cuddly cats (cats he’s known since birth–so don’t try it at home), but to raise awareness about the lion’s disappearing habitat. As we learn in this video, which Richardson filmed to promote World Lion Day on August 10, lions occupy only 20%t of their former stomping grounds. The reason, he says, is harmful human development.