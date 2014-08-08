¿Qué? Twitter Removes Translation Feature Powered By Bing

Twitter quietly pulled a translation feature powered by Microsoft’s search engine Bing from the social network about two months after its implementation.

As The Next Web pointed out, Bing translation was often clumsy and unrealiable. However, this move strikes as odd given Twitter’s global reach, especially after being on an international stage like the World Cup.

The company declined to comment on why it removed Bing translation or say if it plans to use another service. A representative only pointed to a blog post from last year about Twitter’s continual experimentation.