The Best Thing I Did After Being Passed Over For My Dream Job

A couple of weeks ago, I had just completed two interviews for what I still believe would have been my dream job. The first went phenomenally, and the second wasn’t spectacular, but it was solid. I knew the company inside out. I felt qualified. My answers were prepped. My references were impeccable. I thought the women I would be working for were fantastic. I asked the right questions, sent thank you cards (Paperless Post for personalization and efficiency), the whole nine.

Then I had a third interview. For whatever reason, I was nervous, the questions were tough, and I stumbled. It wasn’t a complete disaster certainly, but I hung up the phone feeling much less confident than I had previously. It was Friday, and as they were hoping to find someone to start immediately, I was told I would hear early the next week.

Monday, I was hopeful. Tuesday, I was a nervous wreck. Wednesday, I was convinced they would give it to someone else. Thursday, the job posting was taken down from the website. Friday, I got the dreaded email, which still felt like a punch in the stomach.

I was absolutely devastated. It certainly wasn’t the first rejection in my life or even the first for a job, but it definitely hurt the most. Never before had I felt so confident or been so thrilled about an opportunity and fallen short by such a small margin. I spent all day Thursday beating myself up for less than stellar responses, for forgetting to mention specifics, for not doing enough. Even still, I felt like I was missing something.

I just want to ask what I could have done better, I thought. But I can’t do that.

And then it dawned on me: Why can’t I?

So when I got the email Friday morning saying they had gone in a different direction, I went for it. What did I have to lose? After all, it was the first interviewer and I felt we had a great connection. I emailed her back, thanked her again for their time and consideration, and then wrote: