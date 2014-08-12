A Professor Biked Across The Country To Prove The American Dream Is Changing

The numbers concerned Mike Glauser, a successful entrepreneur, business consultant, and university professor. As executive director of the Clark Center for Entrepreneurship at Utah State University, Glauser and his fellow professors are charged with helping students create their own jobs and businesses.

Glauser points to a number of viable studies, including a January 2013 series from the Associated Press that found technology is replacing middle-class employees at an alarming rate.

He sees a future of shorter-term work, contract projects, and a greater need for self-employment. Wanting to get ahead of this trend, and in an effort to better prepare students for the upcoming employment shift, Glauser, an avid cyclist, embarked on a cross-country search to discover who’s creating jobs and how they’re doing it.

In true entrepreneurial fashion, Glauser raised money for the ride via Kickstarter, offering incentives ranging from acknowledgements and stickers to sponsorship opportunities. The team reached its goal of $28,000 at the end of May 2014.

On June 2, 2014, the team–comprised of Glauser, young entrepreneurs, and a film crew–embarked on a 100 city, eight-week cross-country bike ride from Florence, Oregon, to Yorktown, Virginia, to interview 100 entrepreneurs in a variety of industries.

The team spent six months plotting its route based on the TransAmerica Trail, selecting 40 cities with thriving businesses. For example, Sisters, Oregon, and Chester, Illinois, have 120% and 66% growth, respectively. To make the cut, each business had to be at least five years old. Fast Company spoke with Glauser after he recovered from his trip about what he learned along the way.

“Entrepreneurs are very purpose-driven,” Glauser says. “[They] have a reason for starting their businesses and can articulate it very quickly. They’re not motivated by money.”