The Gender Leisure Gap: Why Women Are Losing Their Time To Just Chill Out

It’s well documented that women still aren’t earning as much as men–less than three quarters of the salary for the same work in many industries–but the gender wage gap isn’t the only issue. There’s another disparity quietly gaining traction: The gender leisure gap.

Some blame Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean-in” phenomenon, in which women have been urged to do more, take on more, lean in to more and more opportunities in order to advance. Lean-in critics like Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks say it’s a mentality that breeds burnout.

“When a workplace is full of employees who always lean in and never lean back, it’s full of employees who are exhausted, brittle, and incapable of showing much creativity or making good decisions,” she writes in Foreign Policy. “There is, after all, much to be said for leaning out–for long lunches, afternoon naps, good books, and some nice, slow hours in the La-Z-Boy.”

It’s this kind of “leaning out” that recent research has shown men get significantly more of on a regular basis. According to a 2013 study by Pew Research, men get an average of five hours more leisure time than women per week.

Easy as it is to point fingers, this problem has been around far longer than the “Lean-in” phenomenon and it’s more complex than women pushing harder for advancement in the workplace. Some would argue there’s a double standard when it comes to leisure time for men and women. For example, managers are more likely to grant flexible work hours to male employees, according to a study published in the Journal of Social Issues.