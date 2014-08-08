NBC Brings Back America’s All-Time Greatest Fictional Soccer Coach

Last year, American football coach Ted Lasso traveled to North London to try his hand at the other football as the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. Unfortunately, that job lasted approximately six American hours.





But like any fired coach, Lasso has taken his lack of Premier League success and parlayed it into a pundit gig with NBC Sports in this latest video by the network and agency The Brooklyn Brothers.





America is fired up about soccer after the USA’s unexpected and entertaining run at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. It’s got to the point where Tim Howard is a full-on sports celebrity, recognized everywhere by everyone. Well, almost everyone.