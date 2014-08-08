iPad Magazine Pioneer Lights A Match And Walks Away

You may not have heard of Joe Zeff before, but if you’ve picked up an iPad edition of PC Magazine, Fast Company (full disclosure!), or Time‘s 9/11 memorial , you’ve likely seen his work. His studio has developed some of the earliest visions of interactive magazines on tablets. But now, he’s closing up shop to join the enterprise-focused mobile development platform ScrollMotion as vice president and executive creative director.

The publishing business has been an elevator that continues to move down.

At ScrollMotion, he’ll be building apps for corporations to use in-house and facing consumers–basically leveraging how tablets can fit into more business contexts–as well as guiding how the ScrollMotion platform itself should be iterated to entice developers to build apps through it.

“It’s the opportunity to get on the right elevator,” Zeff tells Co.Design. “The publishing business has been an elevator that continues to move down. This is the chance to get on an elevator moving up. Or maybe not just elevator. Maybe a rocket ship.”

However beautiful iPad magazines may be, they have been a a massive failure for the print-based publishing industry. It was once thought that the success of iPads, with their colorful, full-motion screens close to the size of paper, could usher in a new golden age for print publications facing extinction. As Rupert Murdoch put it during the hopeful launch of his (failed) iPad newspaper the Daily in 2011:

Our challenge is to take the best of traditional journalism…and combine it with the best of contemporary technology. 360 degree photographs, graphics that respond to the touch are unthinkable in either print or television. The iPad demands that we completely re-imagine our craft…We can and we must make the business of news gathering viable again.

That vision didn’t play out. (If it did, maybe you’d be reading this article in Fast Company‘s iPad magazine instead of on Co.Design). And Zeff isn’t shy about pointing out the slew of reasons why a product category his studio has been so known for failed to ignite.





The App Store is an all-around lousy place to buy a magazine, requiring several steps to get reading. Modeled after a paper product, interactive magazines generally aren’t that interactive (Zeff points to a common “animated brochure” feeling). Sharing tablet magazine content over social networks is more difficult than sharing webpages. And, of course there’s the rise of smartphones–the usage of which has just topped that of PCs–Zeff insists that we consume information differently than on a bigger screen.