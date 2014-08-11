The Famous Meow Mix Song Gets An EDM Remix

For the last several years , electronic dance music (EDM) has been heralded (and bemoaned) as the new rock n’ roll, DJs the new rock stars . It’s now a global industry worth $6.2 billion and the music has infiltrated all areas of culture–including ads.





Now, finally, the glow sticks, the tribal crowds of passionate dancers, the eye lasers, have made their way into cat culture. It was only a matter of time, really. Meow Mix and agency FCB Chicago have teamed with Ashworth to remix its classic tune for a modern audience. It’s bound to have the feline music scene scrambling for more, just watch out for any cat named Molly.





But it’s not just EDM. Next up is a country version with Kellie Pickler, and fans of cat music will get the chance to make their own tunes in Meow Mix mobile recording studio that will be at NYC’s Columbus Circle on August 13. For every jingle recorded, Meow Mix will donate 100 meals to the Food Bank of New York for cats in need.