How Google’s PageRank Quantifies Things (Like History’s Best Tennis Player) Beyond The Web

When two unknown graduate students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, first described Google in an academic paper published in 1998, the key innovation that drove their improved search engine was the algorithm they called PageRank (after Larry Page). They used it to better rank the order of search results, or, as they put it, “bring order to the web.”

Though the extent to which Google relies on PageRank to deliver search results today isn’t really known to people outside the company, the algorithm is famous for its role in the making of the $55 billion business.

It’s sort of like Google invented a lens. If you have different combinations of lenses, you can look at all kinds of different systems.

Much more quietly, PageRank itself has also become famous for its usefulness in a surprisingly wide range of fields that have nothing to do with the web–in everything from the analysis of sports teams to the interconnections inside the brain.

“It’s sort of like Google invented a lens,” says Purdue University computer scientist David Gleich. “If you have different combinations of lenses, you can look at all kinds of different systems–you can get microscopes, telescopes, or digital cameras. But you needed that unique insight of the lens.”





What PageRank does is analyze the connections, or hyperlinks, among web sites (also called the web graph) as an estimate of their importance, or authority, on a subject. It uses this information to order search results. When Page and Brin published their analysis, it was not just a novel application of existing mathematics. Academics today consider it a novel method in itself, though it took pieces from what others had done before.

In his research studying methods in data science, Gleich has been working to document the use of the PageRank algorithm in other fields in the 16 years since the original paper. He’s found dozens of cases that use the PageRank math. He’s not trying to track down every instance it’s been used, but rather to show PageRank’s wide applicability (Gleich finds his examples by reading and searching tech news sites, but then goes and dives into the math).

Pagerank, he says, could be used wherever there is a graph–which is a math idea that represents relationships or flows between a set of objects, whether those objects are web pages, office workers, Facebook users, genes, proteins, or roads. “If you start looking for graphs, you find them just about everywhere.”