Raise Your Tie Game With This New Hermes App

Over the centuries, neckties have been battle accessories, royal decoration, and a convenient napkin. They’ve been fat, thin, and everything in between, but rarely are they a digital experience.





Hermes, a company with a long-known penchant for fancy throat decoration, has taken a decidedly quirky and utilitarian approach to introducing the luxury brand’s latest collection of ties. Tie Break is a smartphone app featuring videos, games, comics, and tie-knotting tutorials. But perhaps best of all, it also allows users to browse the new collection’s designs and size it up against their outfits by holding their phone up to their shirt.





It’s part marketing tool, part public service. Because as we all know, the ability to pick the right tie design for the right occasion can say a lot.