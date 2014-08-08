How To Use Data Science In Your Publicity Campaign

Most advertising is all about statistics. But when it comes to getting press, most companies still use traditional “PR,” personal relationships with journalists, cold calls, and email press releases.

The founders of Spokepoint set out to move beyond that, building a PR firm and public relations platform that brings the same kind of numbers-based insight that companies cultivate about their contacts with customers to their contacts with the media. Spokepoint’s focused on catering to other startups, even offering packages for crowdfunding campaigns where Spokepoint takes a percentage of funds raised instead of a flat fee.

“We’ve done that with a bunch of customers, and it’s always worked out super well,” says Spokepoint cofounder Dan Siegel. “It aligns incentives really well.”

Siegel and cofounder Paul Lam got the idea after successfully publicizing a previous invention of their own: the popular “Super Pac App,” which applied Shazam-style sound recognition to political ads during the 2012 U.S. presidential election. The app let TV viewers turn to their smartphones to find out who was sponsoring commercials backing and bashing different candidates.

“The app hit number one in the App Store,” says Siegel, and friends and acquaintances began to call for advice on publicizing their own companies and Kickstarter campaigns.

“We sat down with people, and we laid down the process, and it was stupidly simple,” he says. “Track everything, was really the answer.”

Many company founders who might have no qualms about poring over programming language specs or negotiating hardware specs with suppliers weren’t sure how to go about reaching out to the press, he says.