Statues Taking Selfies Remind Us Of The Living Statue Within

As long as there have been statues and cameras, people have wanted to take a picture with their stone silent friends. The seemingly endless rise of selfies, though, has created a new phenomenon that few could have predicted: the statues themselves taking selfies.





It may not be physically possible for a statue to achieve sentience, let alone obtain a camera and figure out how to work it for narcissistic gains. Reddit user Jazsus_ur_lookin_well is taking credit, claiming to have arranged his camera at various points in Ireland’s Crawford Art Gallery to make the statues look this way. This story may be true, and it might not be. Until it’s conclusively proven, though, Co.Create will be checking for news about missing amulets and ancient curses, and attempting to tame the vain living statue within.

h/t to Twisted Sifter