A Boy And His Wounded Dove Become Sad Symbols Of An Ongoing Conflict

The latest escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict has been brutal, with more than 1,800 killed–including at least 373 children killed in Gaza so far. Lamentable statistics like this one now have perhaps the most appropriate visual corollary in a new photo of a teenage boy cradling a white dove near his ruined house in Gaza.





According to BuzzFeed, the image was taken by Palestinian photographer Mahmoud Imad Al-Zanoon. The boy’s family had evacuated their home in the city of Beit Lahia, which is near the Israeli border, for a shelter. Apparently while sneaking back alone to inspect, the boy found that the only surviving member of his family’s eclectic collection of pet birds was a lone white dove. It’s an obvious symbolic irony too profound to be fictional.

