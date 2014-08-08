Facebook Just Made A Small Change To Cut Down On Spammy Like-Baiting

Facebook is cracking down on one of the more spammy tactics that app developers use to get people to like their pages and grow their online presence. In an update to its Platform Policies , Facebook announced that you’ll no longer be able to dangle in-app rewards as a carrot for page likes. From the The Next Web :

You must not incentivize people to use social plugins or to like a Page. This includes offering rewards, or gating apps or app content based on whether or not a person has liked a Page. It remains acceptable to incentivize people to login to your app, checkin at a place or enter a promotion on your app’s Page. To ensure quality connections and help businesses reach the people who matter to them, we want people to like Pages because they want to connect and hear from the business, not because of artificial incentives. We believe this update will benefit people and advertisers alike.





If, for example, an imaginary iPhone application called Cool Slam Dunks™ asks you to like its Facebook page in order for you to unlock a 5-minute video of cool slam dunks, that will be no-no come early November.

On the surface it seems like a good-faith effort on Facebook’s part to cut down on annoying spam and inorganic growth, but we’ll have to wait and see how the rule changes play out. Developers will have until November 5, 2014 (90 days) to make the appropriate changes.

