It’s Time To Experience The Joy Of Prancercise All Over Again

If you thought Prancercise was over, think again.

The unique form of exercise created by Floridian Joanna Rohrback, who describes it as “a springy, rhythmic way of moving forward, similar to a horse’s gait and ideally induced by elation” on her website, is demonstrated yet again in a new YouTube video.





The new clip shot by Marcelo Ramirez of MFmediahouse finds Rohrback showing off her form at Peaceful Ridge Rescue in Davie, Florida, prancercising amidst the rescue’s resident horses, accompanied by Peaceful Ridge Rescue president Victor Cutino–and, yes, he is unashamedly prancercising right alongside her.

It’s kind of nice to see Rohrback Prancercising with a friend (though perhaps less nice to see the effect of the exercise and clingy tiger-print pants on that friend). In the original Prancercise video, which went viral last year and has more than 10 million views on YouTube, Rohrback was prancercising around a park all by her lonesome.





Rohrback has done quite well for herself since the original Prancercise video made her a pop culture sensation, starring in the music video for John Mayer’s “Paper Dolls” and appearing on Glee. She recently told CNBC reporter Jane Wells, “I am just fantastic. I do events. I do wellness coaching and Prancercise coaching.”

FYI: Rohrback is selling a “Director’s Cut” version of the new video on her website. The DVD includes behind-the-scenes footage as well as bloopers.