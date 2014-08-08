The Life Of An Introvert, Illustrated

Introverts are often misunderstood by the more chipper and chatty members of society. Here to offer a corrective is illustrator Gemma Correll, a proud introvert, who has mapped out the heart of the introvert (likely while sitting in her Hermit’s Cave).

It’s a heart so full of animal pals there is simply no room for cocktail parties.

The many-splendored regions of the introvert’s heart include the Land of Self-Checkout Lanes (a miraculous invention, probably dreamed up by an introvert who dreaded small talk with salespeople), to which introverts travel only when their shopping can’t be done in the Tower of Online Ordering. This heart is not necessarily the strange, dark, quiet place some extroverts might assume it is: There are regions as exciting as the Isle of Netflix, the Sea of Books, and the Bay of Magazines. It’s a heart so full of animal pals, museums, and daydreams that there is simply no room for cocktail party conversations or meet and greets. It might be a heart diametrically opposed to things like cheerleading and group projects.

Infographic courtesy of Gemma Correll

You could interpret the chart as a visual distillation of Susan Cain’s best-selling book, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, which champions such hibernation-prone characters. As Cain writes, “If you take a group of people and put them into a meeting, the opinions of the loudest person, or the most charismatic person, or the most assertive person are the ones that the group tends to follow.” But research shows that “there’s no correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.”

[H/T Medium]