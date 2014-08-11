Why Entrepreneurs Should Climb A Mountain Before Starting A Business

One of the most fulfilling moments I get while climbing these days doesn’t happen when I reach the mountain summit. The most exciting moments occur during the ascent.

Those times when a client turns to me, faced with some unforeseen challenge–like an outcropping of loose rock, a deep and jagged ice canyon, or the blast of fine mist and pebbly grit from a changing wind–are always when he or she utters the simplest and most important of management questions: Now what?

As the leader of a mountain expedition company, our treks up mountains challenge our team members to expand their decision-making and leadership skills. Most of that, especially at high altitudes, involves managing risk. The mountain is a real world training ground where taking the wrong chance can lead to either injury or death–which makes mountaineering an effective, if ultimately unforgiving, teacher.

A large part of my success, both personally and professionally, can be attributed to more than a few risky choices I’ve made in life–both on the mountain and off. But over the years I’ve come to discover it’s not actually the risk I cherish but the effective management of that risk–and all the emotional strength and resolve that comes from making a practice of it.

After summiting Mt. Everest six times and skiing some of the tallest peaks on the planet, here are some of the essentials I’ve learned about managing risk effectively.

While I encourage managers to take more risks in business, there’s no reason to go about it foolhardily. Before you take any risk, be sure you have a foundation, a support system to help prop you up if the risk doesn’t pay off.

In mountaineering, that means first setting camps, placing caches of emergency equipment on the mountain and installing topes on dangerous sections of climbing. Only after putting the effort in to establishing a suitable infrastructure can I feel good about taking risks.