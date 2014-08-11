What Marketers Can Learn From The Sharing Economy

The ancient Chinese crisis pictograph contains images that represent both danger and opportunity. In traditional, established markets, disruption can cause incumbents to be reluctantly dragged into a game of survival.

We don’t have to look far to learn from modern marketing crisis creators and innovators, such as Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber. Lyft and Uber are disrupting our common transportation models, while Airbnb is revolutionizing the hospitality industry. For some market incumbents, such as hotel chains and taxi companies, they represent the Evil Empire. For others, they create tremendous opportunity.

The practice of disruptive innovation–when an upstart product or service eventually displaces established competitors–should be at the forefront of every marketing leader’s agenda. But in many cases, marketers are still acting as tactical order takers, not strategic market makers. Applied creativity–the core essence of innovation–is often why marketers are hired. Launching breakthrough products and services is essential to ensuring long-term organization growth.

Ignoring this basic marketing belief could make your company the next boring taxi service or mediocre hotel. Competitors in the transportation and travel industries need to rev up their innovation engines quickly because they are losing market share and brand security with each passing day.

Philip Lay of the Chasm Group, a strategy advisory firm in San Francisco, recently commented on the implications of the sharing economy, and the shift in buyer behaviors.

“The sharing economy is a socio-economic trend enabled by technology, and it is rapidly going mainstream,” Lay says. “Increasingly, people are comfortable ‘sharing’ by renting or even selling their unused or surplus assets on a for-profit basis.”

“Although Lyft, Craigslist, and eBay have existed for years, getting someone to share unused space–such as a car or a room–for profit is now an accepted practice,” he adds. Listen to an excerpt of Lay’s findings here.