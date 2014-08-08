DigiTour Brings YouTubers (And Other Social-Media Stars) To Life

YouTube is, as Susan Wojcicki says in our feature story , its own medium. YouTubers create this remarkable connection between themselves and their fans, but the relationship takes place on screen with the YouTuber talking to a camera and responding to comments. That’s what makes DigiTour, an L.A.-based social media and music event company, so fascinating, because it’s moving that relationship from the screen to IRL.

“We were interested in these emerging artists who already had an immense following online,” says Meridith Valiando Rojas, cofounder of DigiTour Media along with her husband, Chris Rojas. She previously worked at major record labels like Capitol Records and Columbia Records, where she supervised everything from talent scouting to artist development during production.

DigiTour started in 2011 with music. The Rojases organized the first YouTube music tour with popular artists such as Christina Grimmie (who now has 2.7 million subscribers) and Dave Days (1.6 million subscribers).

Musicians can sing in concert much like they do in their videos. DigiTour got really interesting once it realized that it could create a live experience for other YouTubers, as well as Vine and Instagram personalities. “We wanted to elevate what they had created on their platforms and turn it into a live performance,” says Meridith, “but also didn’t want it to be too scripted, because these fans wanted to see their stars in an authentic way.”

Meridith admits, “A lot of people were wondering what ‘vloggers’ would do on stage.” Frankly, for a lot of the audience, it’s enough to just see their favorite stars live. The challenge was to take it one step further. DigiTour works to identify each performer’s strong suit–whether it’s beauty, advice, comedy, or music–and collaborate with them to create a performance. “We enlisted top-tier improv coaches,” Meridith says, “put them in choreography classes.”

The result? A “set list” like no other. Multiple vloggers gather onstage to play improv games “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” style and do audience Q&As. Some style YouTubers do a makeup challenge where fans and other vloggers join them on stage to get a makeover. “We even had a ‘Dancing with the Stars: O2L Edition’ where we brought fans on stage,” Meridith says. “I think that got the most screams.” A big-screen Twitt-o-meter ensured fan interaction stayed at a high with superlative questions like, “who’s got the best hair?”

Although Vine is consumed in six-second loops, DigiTour has found a way to translate micro-vlogging artists’ talents on stage far beyond that. Musically inclined Viners like Shawn Mendes (2.9 million followers) and Austin Mahone (905,000 followers) give full-fledged concert performances, while others like the comedic duo Jack & Jack (4.2 million followers) do a mix of live challenges, fan interaction, and comedic segments focused around popular characters they’ve introduced in their Vines. DigiTour events now feature about 40% of their talent from Vine.