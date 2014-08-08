Dogs On Tinder, And Remembering Andy Murray: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

With a user-friendly interface that distills the dating selection process down to a few swipes on a smartphone, it’s no surprise that Tinder has become so popular among social media singles. Earlier this year, CEO Sean Rad said the app was seeing more than 750 million “swipes” every day. Meanwhile, more than 7.6 million pets are abandoned in the U.S. every year.

New York City-based animal rescue organization Social Tees teamed with agency BBH New York’s internship program The Barn to use the power of Tinder to find new friends for orphaned puppies. So far there have been more than 2,000 matches and one adoption.

What: A ballerina who beat the naysayers is an ideal athlete for a cool twist on a classic sports underdog story.

Who: Under Armour, Droga5

Why We Care: It’s an effective use of a familiar narrative to expand our standard definitions of what an athlete is, while also our notions of where an athletic brand belongs.

What: A graphic novel by comics legends Warren Ellis and Mike Allred about the exploits of Emilio Bacardi, son of Bacardi founder Don Facundo, and his role in Cuba’s independence at the turn of the last century.

Who: Bacardi

Why We Care: Look, while the finished product might not appeal to everyone, any time a marketer takes a chance on creating content that can stand on its own, it should be saluted. Bacardi has a legitimately compelling history and you can’t get much better than Ellis and Allred.

What: Craig Robinson really, really doesn’t want his fake best friend-slash-neighbor Jake Johnson to touch his Dodge Dart.

Who: Dodge, Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Why We Care: We’d watch Craig Robinson in just about anything (Hot Tub Time Machine viewings: four and counting). Mix in Jake Johnson, director Jody Hill, and some genuinely funny writing and we’re really glad Dodge (probably) used its Ron Burgundy sales boost to keep things weird.





What: A campaign using recognizable names like Andy Murray, Harry Styles, and Tom Jones to promote its campaign to honor every Commonwealth serviceman who died in WWI.

Who: British Royal Legion, RKCR/Y&R

Why We Care: A unique way to use modern celebrity to honor unknown or oft-ignored heroes of the past.