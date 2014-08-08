The Half-Sexy, Half-Zany Sounds Of Getting Dressed

These are the sounds of getting dressed in Faces of N, an six-track EP by Gabriel Shalom released as a series of music videos. These short A/V tracks filter the sounds of clothing–actions like unbuttoning a pair of jeans, or scraping together the soles of shoes–through various forms of modulation to give them the sounds of instrumentation.

Where things get a little weird is that these actions are repeatedly cut together rhythmically to create music. And because of the video side of the equation, you see a bare navel floating above a slowly unbuttoned pair of pants…then you see it replayed 10 more times in a row to form a beat, interspersed with a few boots here and there to fill in the soundscape. You might call the edit a supercut. Digital artists might call it hypercubism–a modern play on cubism which, instead of rendering a scene by warping angles, renders a scene from by warping time.

In the case of Faces of N, it doesn’t take very long for lipstick to meet slapstick, and for these various components–the human form, the individual fashions, and the quirky sounds–to meld into a satisfyingly funky bit of art that, should it fail to provoke any intellectual response, will at least leave you with a smile–and the urge to change in front of a mirror while beatboxing more often than you do. I mean, who has the extra time in the morning these days?

See the rest of the videos here.

[Hat tip: Prosthetic Knowledge]