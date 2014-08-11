6 Ways Humility Can Make You A Better Leader

When we think of traits leaders typically exhibit, many come to mind–including strength, charisma, enthusiasm, and vision. One important component is often overlooked: humility.

“For so long, we’ve talked about the power of persuasion and this over-the-top self-confidence in leaders, which is a very top-down style of leadership,” says leadership expert Rob Nielsen, coauthor of Leading with Humility.

Research in the January 2014 issue of the Administrative Science Quarterly found that managers who exhibit traits of humility–such as seeking feedback and focusing on the needs of others–resulted in better employee engagement and job performance.

There’s a difference between being a humble leader and being wishy-washy or overly solicitous of others’ opinions, says Arron Grow, associate program director of the School of Applied Leadership at the City University of Seattle and author of How to Not Suck as a Manager.

Being humble doesn’t mean being a chump. Use humility to be more effective in these six ways.

Humble leaders seek input from others to ensure they have all the facts and are making decisions that are in the best interest of the team, Grow says. No one person has all the answers. If you think you do, then it’s probably time to reassess.

People want to work for people who value their opinions rather than ignore or dismiss them. Effectively humble leaders are comfortable asking for input and can just as easily be decisive when the situation calls for it, he adds.