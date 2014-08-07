“Drake Vs Lil Wayne” App Lets Fans Join In The Mega-Rappers’ Battles During Their Joint Tour

When rappers battle each other, it’s not exactly a full-contact sport. Mostly, it’s just two people insulting each other in rhyming couplets, while trying to keep down mom’s spaghetti . Although there are video games that enable users to make rappers physically throw down with each other, those games don’t feature the other kind of battling. On a joint tour together, Drake and Lil Wayne are trying to fix that glaring omission.





Since the pair’s co-headlining tour is sponsored by videogame company Capcom, it’s fitting that the Young Money millionaires are currently launched an that appears to be inspired by Capcom’s Street Fighter games. The tour-specific app DvsLW forces fans to make a Sophie’s Choice between Drake and Lil Wayne, in a way that will come into play during the shows themselves. Each concert will feature a rap battle portion, during which users will “help their favorite rapper ‘power up’ and impact their performances in real time,” reports Billboard, with tantalizing vagueness.

True to form, the characters and even the font of the video game matches the classic Street Fighter II style. Find out whether the play action matches up, when the tour begins in earnest on August 8th in Darien Center, New York. Watch a video promoting the app below.

H/t to Pitchfork