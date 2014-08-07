No Talking Raccoons But Plenty Of Rum: The Bacardi Origin Story As A Graphic Novel

The concept of liquid courage has given many the illusion of super powers, but usually spandex and a cape only come into play on some sort of drunken bet. But Bacardi has turned to comics legends Warren Ellis and Mike Allred–known for their work with heroes like Wolverine, Superman, Iron Man, Green Lantern and more–to turn the brand’s history into a graphic novel .





It’s a very cool idea, bringing to life on the page the exploits of Emilio Bacardi, son of Bacardi founder Don Facundo, and his role in Cuba’s independence at the turn of the last century. Unfortunately, the idea may be the best thing about it as even with the awesome talents of Ellis as a writer–whose recent novel Gun Machine is being turned into a TV series–“The Spirit of Bacardi” just isn’t all that exciting.

The promo video is actually more fun than the actual comic. Maybe if there was a talking raccoon, a secret identity, or a major turning point that didn’t include late 1800s municipal politics, it would have a bit more punch. As it stands, all it’s got is the rum.