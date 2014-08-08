5 Free Apps For Giving Back

Download some warm fuzzies with these apps that make donating to charity easy. If you want to put your smartphone to work for the common good, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Check-in For Good (Android and iOS)

For fundraisers and philanthropists alike, this app uses mobile check-ins to crowdfund causes. Just check in from a business, and choose the cause you’d like to benefit. According to Mashable, the cause receives a donation from the business, and you get a promotion from the business. Everyone wins.

GiveMob (Android and iOS)

Choose what issues interest you, and–probably while you’re playing Candy Crush–GiveMob sends a daily nudge via text message to help out related nonprofits in need.

JustGive (iOS)