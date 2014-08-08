5 Free Apps For Giving Back

Download some warm fuzzies with these apps that make donating to charity easy. If you want to put your smartphone to work for the common good, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Check-in For Good (Android and iOS)
For fundraisers and philanthropists alike, this app uses mobile check-ins to crowdfund causes. Just check in from a business, and choose the cause you’d like to benefit. According to Mashable, the cause receives a donation from the business, and you get a promotion from the business. Everyone wins.
Choose what issues interest you, and–probably while you’re playing Candy Crush–GiveMob sends a daily nudge via text message to help out related nonprofits in need.
JustGive (iOS)
The most traditional of these, JustGive compiles a database of charities and lets you go directly to what you care about to donate. No check-ins or social shares required.
Instead (iOS)
Guilt is a great motivator. This app reminds you that a) the little things we waste money on add up, and b) that money could be put to better use. It’s like the politically correct, actionable version of your mom telling you to clean your plate for the sake of starving kids.
Donate A Photo (Android and iOS)
You’re already taking and sharing a ton of photos. Put them to work: Johnson & Johnson donates $1 to a cause for every photo you take with the app. Selfies will save the world.
Like Donate A Photo, Feedie cashes in on what you’re already doing: over-sharing photos of food while it gets cold at restaurants. Created by The Lunchbox Fund, Feedie helps the restaurant make a donation to charity. Now you have a good reason to slap your companion’s hungry hand away and “just take a pic real quick.”