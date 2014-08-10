How The Approval Matrix Went From The Back Page Of “New York” To TV

If you read New York magazine, chances are you flip to The Approval Matrix first to see whether the latest developments in pop culture–ranging from highbrow to lowbrow–rank as despicable, brilliant, or somewhere in between.

Created by Emily Nussbaum, a former New York editor who is currently the television critic for the New Yorker, a decade ago, the ingenious chart remains one of the magazine’s most popular features. And, now, the concept has made its way to television via The Approval Matrix. Produced by Ish Entertainment, the show debuts on SundanceTV August 11 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Packaged in the form of a talk show and overseen by showrunner Rory Albanese, formerly executive producer of The Daily Show, The Approval Matrix is hosted by Neal Brennan, a comedian, writer, producer, and director, and finds him guiding four panelists through a discussion and debate of various pop culture subjects. He also conducts separate one-on-one interviews each episode with celebrities the likes of Amy Poehler, Jon Stewart, and Chris Rock to get their opinions.

In the first of six episodes, Brennan and a panel made up of comedian and actress Whitney Cummings, TV Guide television critic Matt Roush, comedy writer and performer Julie Klausner and Today co-anchor Willie Geist dive into a dissection of television, with topics ranging from whether we have entered the golden era of television to the value of reality TV.

Neal Brennan

Brennan, who co-created Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show and, more recently, has directed episodes of Inside Amy Schumer, loves leading the discourse, noting, “I am just naturally very argumentative and opinionated.”

Just to give you a sense of where the host stands, in the first episode, Brennan categorizes Louie as lowbrow and despicable. In Brennan’s mind Louie is the kale of television–everyone says they watch it, but do they really?

While Brennan isn’t shy about expressing his opinions (he actually opens each show with a monologue), he does a good job of making sure his panelists also get to have their say. “If I’m taking up all the oxygen, then we don’t have much of a show. It’s in my best interests to be generous, but, believe me, I hate it,” he jokes. “As far as I’m concerned, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion unless it’s about television, in which case, how dare they?”