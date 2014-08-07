Life Is Art: This Photo of a Ukrainian Parliamentary Brawl Is Composed Like a Renaissance Painting

Sometimes art hides in unexpected places. So many tiny moments from anyone’s quotidian existence can be infused with natural beauty worthy of literature or paintings. Of course, this magnificence also extends to explosively dramatic moments when the shit decorates the fan. A candid picture from one such recent fiasco, a brawl that broke out in Ukrainian Parliament, can’t be described any way other than fine art.





Facebook user Manzil Lajura has drawn attention to a particular photo from the parliamentary fight back in April. Apparently, it has the delicate composition of a Renaissance painting, despite all the very modern fabric making up the men’s suits. To make the point, Lajura shows that the painting follows a golden spiral, a geometric form that gets wider with every quarter turn it makes. The proportions of the photo are in line with classic art–elevating the participants to the level of avenging angels, rather than nationalist leaders at odds over the Crimean crisis.

H/t to Blame It on the Voices