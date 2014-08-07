See The World’s Most Famous Landmarks 20 Years After the Apocalypse

What would our civilization’s iconic landmarks look like 20 years after the apocalypse? Visual effects artists John Walters (who has worked on Starz show Spartacus) and Peter Baustaedter (whose credits include King Kong and Spartacus), have created a chilling series of digital paintings to showcase exactly this.

Created as a promo for the award-winning PlayStation 4 game, The Last of Us, these post-pandemic works feature the disrepair and decay of Amsterdam’s canals, Cambridge’s King’s College, and Lisbon’s Santa Justa Lift. The series is a fascinating look, not just at archetypal buildings (the Eiffel Tower) but less famous–and much older–architecture. You may not be familiar with the Warsaw Barbican, built in 1540, or the Mausoleum of Hadrian, built between 130 and 139 AD. But when you see their ruination, it’s difficult not to feel a sense of loss–and a deep appreciation for humanity’s artistic prowess.

Berlin Cathedral (also known as the Supreme Parish and Collegiate Church), Berlin, Germany.

