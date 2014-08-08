Can The Sharing Economy End Discrimination?

Traditionally, ratings help establish a business’s reputation to make potential customers’ decisions easier. They answer questions like, “Where do I want to stay?” “What movie should I see?” and “What restaurant should we try this week?” It’s a feature that consumers have come to expect and rely on.

But with the influx of sharing economy services like Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, and PivotDesk, reviews are taken a step further by business taking part in reviewing its customers. The review process is now a two-way street.

As we continue to discuss the impact this could have on our businesses and customers, we are also starting to realize the societal impact.

Few will admit to it, but we’ve all experienced discrimination in one form or another. Whether you’re Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman shopping in Beverly Hills, a group of teens walking into a fine dining restaurant, or a non-Caucasian male trying to hail a cab, discrimination is rampant in the service industry. If you don’t have typical clothes, the right friends, drive the right car, or live in the best area, you’ve experienced it. We are all, at some point or another, treated differently based on whom we are perceived to be.

Service providers that judge and categorize their customers–intentionally or not–would seem to think that this judgmental practice works in their favor. But I know from real experience–on both sides of the table–that this is just not true. I’ve seen many examples of people who fit the stereotype of the “model” customer leaving crap tips, negotiating margins down to zero, returning products without care, and demanding service levels that are not attainable.

So what happens when ratings work both ways?

When I use Uber, I always rate the driver based on my experience. And I assume those ratings are factored into whether drivers are shown available customers sooner. But I also need to assume the driver is rating me. I assume (not confirmed with Uber in any way here) that my rating as a passenger effects whether or not an Uber driver chooses my fare over others.