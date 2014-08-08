Why Smart People Should Go Into Sales

Sales is a dirty word at most colleges. Even if you study economics or business, you’re much more likely to spend your time learning accounting practices and financial statement analysis than how to build a sales pipeline. The closest you may get to sales is studying market segmentation in a marketing class likely taken by a low proportion of students.

The result is that most college graduates regard sales as something dirty done by someone else. The dominant images are those of a smarmy used car salesman, or the unwanted telemarketer making anonymous phone calls from a cubicle. College students are trained to analyze; not to pick up the phone. Bothering people with anything other than a disappearing text message may be regarded as socially undesirable.

Meanwhile, some of our most admired businesspeople and leaders are also world-class salespeople, including the late Steve Jobs, Bill Clinton, Mark Cuban, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson, and Arianna Huffington–the list goes on and on. Selling goes well beyond how a company gains customers; experienced leaders know that employees, partners, investors, and suppliers all need to be sold on some level.

Imagine an entrepreneur starting a new business trying to hire his or her first employee. Whether that employee makes a bet on the new business depends on how well the entrepreneur is able to sell her vision of what the future holds. It’s true for nonprofit organizations as well as companies–any nonprofit needs to compete for donors by conveying the importance of its work.

Sales represents the economic engine of most organizations. Just about every startup and early-stage company needs someone who’s excellent at it. If you’re good, your odds of running a company go up, and you will always have a high-paying job waiting for you.

Yet it’s ignored as a core competence even by people who would naturally be gifted at it, in part because it’s not regarded as intellectual. Our systems seem designed to turn graduates into analysts, like those caricatures of little aliens with big heads and really skinny arms and legs.

Well, I’ll send the opposite message–smart people should sell.