How Zippo Has Reignited Its Fan Base With Personal Branding And On Social Media

Building a brand that stands for something is challenging–it takes time and most importantly, authenticity. Almost all companies hope to impart a positive emotion or gain immediate recognition upon someone viewing their logo, hearing their name, or considering their story. Zippo , a Bradford, Pennsylvania-based windproof lighter manufacturer, has achieved that level of success.

When most people hear or see the word Zippo, they recognize the brand immediately. Its name and brand persona hold a reputation of tradition and durability that companies and industry leaders can learn from.

Zippo employs these important values throughout their company. Personality reflects the nature of the brand right to its core. A Zippo lighter is considered an extension of one’s personality; a reflection of a person’s character–right down to the color and design of the lighter.

With personality in mind, they’ve also made innovations in their manufacturing processes to emphasize design by making customizations available on their website. Zippo’s “Customize It” feature online enables consumers to upload any image they want imprinted on their lighter to create an even more unique Zippo, allowing users to make a statement about who they are and what’s important to them.

Zippo works each day to ensure that their brand promises shape their business decisions. They believe that quality starts at their roots, and supporting consumers who share their values is the most effective way to fuel growth.

“We believe in communicating quality through our lifetime guarantee policy,” says David Warfel, global marketing director. “‘It Works or We Fix It Free,’ which is threaded throughout the company.”

Marketers, entrepreneurs, and company executives alike should consider the values a company operates within before creating a campaign or advertising strategy. By tying efforts to a brand’s promise, you’ll be creating something that is more meaningful–to you, your company, and your consumers.