A New Health Insurance Company That Won’t Make You Want To Tear Your Hair Out





For Ali Diab, that moment of realization came after his small intestine twisted in on itself. Diab, a former executive at Admob, had 10 feet of his small intestine removed ,and spent weeks in the hospital. He came home to 62 explanations of benefits from his insurance company, mostly explaining why it didn’t plan on paying for most of his medical bills (they felt the surgery was experimental, that his long hospital stay must have been due to malpractice, and so on). He had a hard time understanding much of the information that his insurer was throwing at him.

After talking to Rajaie Batniji, a friend who also happened to be doctor at Stanford, Diab realized his situation wasn’t unique. So he and Batniji decided to do something drastic: Start their own health insurance company, built to be a wholesale replacement for employer health insurance.

CollectiveHealth, which officially launches today, is built on the idea that more transparency, along with better technology and analytics, can yield a dramatically improved health insurance experience for employers and their employees who rely on them for benefits.

To understand Collective Health, you have to first understand how employer health insurance usually works. Large companies often use a health insurance mechanism called “self funding,” in which their insurance company is used as an administrator without bearing risk. Claims are processed through a network of doctors, and the employer essentially acts as the health insurance company, taking on the risk that it will have to pay out large claims.

Because of our DNA as a tech company, we can mine, sift, and analyze the data.

This is a pricey way to do things–actuarial analysis and other set-up fees can cost up to $1 million, keeping many smaller employers from becoming self-insured. But overall, it’s advantageous: It eliminates a lot of the middleman profit that goes to brokers, and self-insurance gives companies more control over specific elements that go into their health plan. Since companies who use this model pay health claims directly, they have access to employee health data and can be more proactive about making sure employees don’t get sick in the first place.

In comparison, fully insured employers pay fixed annual premiums, but are susceptible to large premium hikes if even one employee has a catastrophic accident or illness. “Next year, when you’re up for plan renewal, you will more than pay for that claim. As one of our advisors said, ‘If you’re fully insured, you’re self-insured with a one-year lag,'” says Batniji.