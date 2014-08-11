Stopping Disease With A Simple Innovation: New Floors

Replacing dirt floors in developing world homes has proven health benefits. Putting down a hard, impermeable substance like concrete reduces parasites and bacteria that build up in open soil. One UC Berkeley and World Bank study looking at a cheap concrete flooring program in Mexico reported large reductions in parasitic infestations, diarrhea incidents, and anemia–all from putting down a material that’s plentiful in most places.

When Gayatri Datar went to Rwanda as part of a Stanford University Design School field trip and saw that 80% of homes had earth floors, she naturally thought concrete was the simple solution. But concrete is expensive in this landlocked East African nation. To cover an entire space could cost up to $500–roughly two months salary for the average person. So, when she got back to California, she worked on cheaper alternatives.





What she and her colleagues came up with is an earthen adobe floor–the type that’s been used for centuries in the western U.S. and has even lately become fashionable again. Adobe is a compacted natural soil, like clay, covered in multiple layers of linseed oil, which gives it a plastic-like finish. Datar thought it might be ideal for Rwandan homes because it’s both natural and cheap.

Once again, she hit a snag. Linseed oil isn’t available in Rwanda, at least not without importing it. So, she again looked for an alternative. She hooked up with Rick Zuzow, a PhD-candidate biochemist at Stanford who developed a new process to polymerize soy bean oil. The substance–while not perfect–works well as a floor sealant, and most importantly is much cheaper than linseed.

“Now we have an oil that is calculated at $2 a liter instead of $12.50 per liter,” Datar says. “We are targeting a $50 floor.”

EarthEnable, Datar’s company, has completed 19 floors so far, and it’s just getting started. Here’s its Indiegogo video, from a campaign this January.





The $10,000-plus raised went towards paying an engineer from the Kigali Institute of Science, Technology and Management, running a pilot study, and forming focus groups. The team has also developed a cheap lab to manufacture the oil, which includes an old oil drum, a supply of pure oxygen, and Zuzow’s proprietary metal catalyst.