This Saturday, Uber Will Deliver A Chef On Demand To Cater Your Hamptons BBQ

Well, sit back, relax, and leave the planning to car service Uber and chef marketplace Kitchensurfing. On Saturday, the two companies will be teaming up in the luxe Hamptons. Uber users will be able to order a chef on demand, who will prepare and serve a four-course BBQ lunch or dinner for six to 16 people.

“A similar Kitchensurfing experience in the Hamptons typically costs between $75 to $80 per head,” though price varies by cuisine, chef chosen, and number of guests, Michael Hershfield, global head of operations at Kitchensurfing, told Fast Company.

The $35-a-head cost will cover the ingredients, meal prep, kitchen cleanup, and travel for the chef. When the chef arrives, it should take about 45 minutes to go from party prep to cleanup. Uber users will be able to book during two windows on Saturday: from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for dinner.