Gmail Makes It Easier To Unsubscribe From Spam

To help users deal with their overloaded inbox, Gmail is making it easier to unsubscribe from email lists.

On Wednesday, Google said it was surfacing a more visible unsubscribe link next to senders’ email addresses for promotional, social, and forum messages. Prior, users opted out of email lists by scrolling down to the fine print at the bottom of emails and clicking on a buried unsubscribe link.





“Making the unsubscribe option easy to find is a win for everyone,” the company said in a Google+ post. “For email senders, their mail is less likely to be marked as spam and for you, you can now say goodbye to sifting through an entire message for that one pesky link.﻿”