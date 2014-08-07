This Robot In Disguise Uses Origami To Assemble Itself And Walk Away

When people worry whether robots are going to take all the jobs, usually the techno-utopian’s answer is that robots will also create new jobs, too. Because we’ll need lots of people to design and build our robot overlords, of course.

But in the future, technological advancements may even automate those robot-building jobs too.

This future is hinted at in an announcement today from Harvard University and MIT researchers in the journal Science, demonstrating the potential for sophisticated machines to build and assemble themselves.





The team has built what they call a “real-life transformer”–a self-folding robot that, in four minutes flat, uses origami techniques to morph from a flat sheet with embedded electronics into a functional machine that walks. Most parts are produced using a simple laser cutter.

The engineers were inspired by self-assembly in nature, such as the folding of proteins and human embryo cells that begin as single sheets and organize themselves into complex organs. The team and others have long tried to mimic that sort of design, but the challenge has been to create machines that can initiate folding and then function automatically without human help, says co-author Robert Wood, a researcher at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

For example, the team previously developed a robotic inchworm, but it required human involvement to fold. The new robot, in comparison, acts autonomously after a battery is attached. It’s able to do one simple thing: crawl and turn after it’s assembled.

The robot is made of readily available materials that cost about $100 in total, including programmed hinges that bend at specific angles and are embedded in a clear, flat “shape memory” composite that contracts when the temperature reaches 100 degrees Celsius. The design also contains two motors to control the two legs, two batteries, and a micro-controller that coordinates it all.