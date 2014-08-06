advertisement
Nike+ Penis Art Is The Best Reason To Exercise

By Evie Nagy1 minute Read

Plenty of research shows that exercise helps you be more creative, and never has this been more thoroughly proven than with Claire Wykoff’s Nike+ penis art.

The San Francisco woman uses the activity tracking app to run in the shapes of elaborate (sometimes risque) pictures, including a Space Invaders alien, a stripper on a pole, an extended middle finger, and a corgi–but her most popular drawings so far are of male genitalia. As they should be.

Wykoff’s Nike+ art basically justifies the invention of smartphone apps, and is a brilliant motivator to get out there and run already so you can show off your best lewd creations on social media.

See more of Wykoff’s imaginative sketches at runningdrawing.tumblr.com.

