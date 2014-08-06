Penelope Cruz Presents The Sexiest Desert Mirage Ever Imagined

Symptoms of extreme dehydration include sunken eyes, rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, and in some cases delirium or unconsciousness. Coincidentally, these are also common symptoms of anyone who is randomly swarmed by a pack of lingerie-clad models writhing to the bone-rattling basslines of extreme Euro beats.





So at first, we’re not quite sure what the young man in this short film directed by Penelope Cruz for Agent Provocateur’s autumn/winter 2014 collection, is suffering from most. Here, Cruz has created a Voltron of Benny Benassi, the Butabi Brothers (the track is Optimist’s “Single Dutch”) and ladies undergarments that is just crazy enough to work on just about any Axe drenched dude in the universe.





There are so many questions. Where is this? Why the jump ropes? Is Cruz the coach of some sort of professional Bring It On super team? How did all 10 women fit in that car? Would there even be any room for the rescued stranger? Alas, it remains a mystery, since all we’re left with is a broken-down truck and some dirty gitch.

The video promotes AP’s fall/winter collection, which Penelope and sister Monica Cruz also design. It echoes last year’s Cruz creation, which similarly features a man taking a panty-packed trip from reality.