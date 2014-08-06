The Director Of This Scary Short Film MacGyver’d A Lighting Rig Out Of IKEA Products

We’re currently experiencing a golden age of DIY filmmaking . Video platforms like YouTube and Vimeo have broken down barriers for initial distribution, and cameras and editing software have never been more accessible. In the absence of professional-grade equipment, though, some aspiring filmmakers must improvise–which is how David F. Sandberg came to use an Ikea trashcan as his lighting rig.





Last week, Sandberg released the freaky short film Not So Fast on Vimeo, where it received the coveted distinction of a Staff Pick. The premise of the film is that woman is being pursued in a dark hallway that seems to literally go on forever, with a dimly lit doorway promising safe harbor that keeps getting further away. It’s your basic claustrophobic nightmare, but deftly executed, and a new behind the scenes video shows how the director used household appliances to create it.





Besides that trashcan, Sandberg uses a light socket and some other items from Ikea, including a shelf with skateboard wheels as a dolly. (Charmingly, he also uses tin foil and a jump starter battery pack from the trunk of his car.) This makeshift rig concentrates a very bright light just on his actresses face, so that she is all we see in the dark hallway. Of course, this set-up leaves us to wonder what we’re not seeing in the hallway, which is the filmmaker’s intent.

Watch Not So Fast below.

H/t to PetaPixel