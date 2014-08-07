Meet The 25-Year-Old Who Left Her Corporate Job To Cofound The Malala Fund

On any given day, Shiza Shahid might be meeting with a head of state to talk about education funding or having a conversation with a tech entrepreneur about the latest innovations in education. If she’s not there, she might be on an airplane headed to a region where girls are not permitted to be educated.

At just 25, Shahid has been fighting to make a difference for most of her life. The cofounder of the Malala Fund, named for Malala Yousafzai, the then-15-year-old girl whom the Taliban shot in the head as she was on her school bus returning home from school. Shahid is on a mission, along with her friend, Yousafzai, to increase girls’ access to quality education worldwide.

Shahid has never been one to follow the rules. As a high school student in Islamabad, Pakistan, she would occasionally skip school and then study hard to ace her final exams. She would tell her parents she was going to a friend’s house and end up on the front page of the next day’s newspaper as part of a protest rally.

We’re at the brink of a world where every child can [receive] a high-quality education, if it’s attainable, why not do it?

She bristled at the violence, poverty, extremism, and women’s right abuses she saw every day, even though she was in the capital city, which was a bit more well-developed and secure. She volunteered with various organizations to help women, earthquake victims, and others. If she felt she could make a difference, she was there. Her parents, who had come from traditional backgrounds, were always supportive, she says. They were raising a strong, independent educated daughter.

During her sophomore year at Stanford University, where she had earned a scholarship, things were getting worse in Pakistan and the Taliban wasn’t allowing girls to go to school. Shahid decided to return home the following summer and start a camp for young girls, introducing them to ideas and technology. It was that summer she met Yousafzai, who was only 11 at the time.

Shahid remained in touch with the young woman and had landed a dream job as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. a few years later. She was stepping off a plane in Dubai when she got a text message that Yousafzai had been shot. She returned home to Pakistan almost immediately and, soon after, took a two-month leave of absence from McKinsey.

During that time, she and the Yousafzai family discussed a plan to create a fund that could partner with community organizations worldwide to help improve access to education for the 600 million adolescent girls in the developing world. At the end of the two-month leave, Shahid told her McKinsey bosses that she wouldn’t be back–she was leaving to launch the fund. They responded with an offer to help her get it started. When she told her parents about her decision, the reaction wasn’t surprising.