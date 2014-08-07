Marketers, Don’t Believe Everything You Hear About Millennial Consumers

Marketers today are interested in the Millennials–the generation of consumers generally born between 1981 and 2000–and they are perceived as important, highly influential, and worthy of considerable attention.

I agree. These consumers are indeed important and worthy to better understand. So, I decided to review a handful of the many studies and books that exist on Millennials. I must say it was an easy task since there is a great deal of analysis, research, and investigation on the subject. A quick Google search brings up quickly a dozen studies.

My conclusion is that there is much to be learned about Millennials, and nearly every study is worth a great read, but in all practical terms, there are very few useful recommendations or practical guidelines for marketers. Here is why:

There is much to be excited about with this new generation, but I also believe that marketers should raise at least an eyebrow when euphoria meets anecdote. Many studies are not studies of Millennials, but anecdotes sold to readers as ethnographies, anthropological deep dives, or focus groups. Studying a handful of personas in a series of ethnographies is not data; it is still anecdotal, even if after the results have been illustrated in some form of an infographic.

This is a quote from W. Edwards Deming, the quality guru. Before you rely on a survey or panel of Millennials, lets check the facts. Most studies that I reviewed have a sample of 5,000 U.S. consumers or less. There are about 80 million Millennials. That is, there are about 16,000 other samples of 5,000 that I could draw from this large population. Can you really be sure that this one study that you are relying on has picked the right 5,000 consumers from 16,000 other possibilities?

Every study I reviewed seems to have found a host of important differences between Millennials and other generations. Every difference quickly also becomes an insight and that often is followed by a brand or company that shows how to turn the insight into a marketing tactic.