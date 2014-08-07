The Vesper Is A Vibrator You Wear Around Your Neck

Eyeglasses. Pens. It’s a time-honored tradition to hang things you’re likely to lose around your neck. And while that list doesn’t generally include sex toys, there’s no reason it can’t: Meet the Vesper, a beautiful plated vibrator that you can wear like a necklace.

Currently available as a $50 pre-order, the Vesper is a sleek stainless steel pendant that vibrates when you hit a button. In looks, it appears more like a vial you wear around your neck than a sex toy. And though vaguely phallic in shape, the Vesper is for external use only.

Waterproof, USB rechargable, and available in three colors including silver, rose, and 24 karat gold, the Vesper will start shipping in September. You can even get your Vesper engraved with custom text: The vibrator’s makers suggest Charles Eames’s famous quote, “Take your pleasure seriously.”

The Vesper is designed by Crave, a San Francisco based company that believes that sex toys should be as beautifully designed as any other object we are intimate with–mentally and physically–in our lives. Crave wants to make the humble vibrator every bit as acceptable a piece of tech to wear in public as a FitBit, Nike+ Fuelband, or–at worst!–Google Glass.

“Many have created a vibrator that fails as quality jewelry or a gimmicky pendant with underwhelming vibration,” Crave writes. We’ve made sure that Vesper can truly do both in the most elegant and considered way. We believe that you can have it all.”

In a world in which sex toys are all too often look like floppy jellyfish or relics of 1980s Soviet engineering, that’s a laudable enough goal. But putting a Charles Eames quote on the side of a vibrator you wear around your neck might be taking things a bit far.

[h/t DesignTaxi]