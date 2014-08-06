Hewlett-Packard Grants Scholarships To 11 Female Cyber-Security Mavens

Jessie Pease, a rising senior at Cal Poly, gets asked this question by male colleagues all the time. She’s spent years in advanced coding classes and interned at both Cisco and Apple, so the question slightly offends her. But she’s begun to accept that it’s just part of life as a woman in computer science. Nationally, only 18% of computer science degrees are awarded to women, but in Pease’s subfield of cybersecurity, the figure is even lower. Pease tells me that there are only two women out of 30 in her security electives courses.

In an effort to bridge this gender gap, Hewlett-Packard announced today that it has granted $250,000 to the Scholarship for Women Studying Information Security program. This year, 11 women received the scholarship–and Pease is one of the recipients.

“Security can seem like a masculine field because it has an adversarial component to it,” says Rebecca Wright, a professor of at Rutgers who helped pick the finalists. “The idea of fighting against an enemy can be less appealing to women than a man.”

But to Pease, the possibility of a good cyber-fight was thrilling, particularly at a national security level. She fell in love with the craft of code-making and code-breaking when she heard an NSA expert give a lecture about the Enigma Machine that deciphered secret messages in World War One. “Working in security sounded like solving puzzles every day,” she remembers.

But even though she’s pursuing her dream, Pease tells me that studying security at Cal Poly has been a challenge, not because the field is highly technical–which it is–but because her male classmates regularly undermine her.

“They’ll make comments like ‘The only reason you got that job is because you’re a woman,’” she explains. “A male lab partner will just take over the whole experiment because they think girls are incompetent. It makes it hard for us to learn by doing.”