Amsterdam Is Cleaning Up A Polluted Waterway With A Bunch Of Artists In Houseboats

Watery brownfields full of heavy metals and oil slicks and toxic paint hardly seem like spaces ripe for development. There are bureaucracies to deal with first, chemicals to clean up, monitoring needed. That is, unless that brownfield happens to be a site so hopeless that the government says, “I give up,” and hands it over to a bunch of artists in houseboats.

That’s exactly what happened to De Ceuvel, a contaminated old shipyard in Amsterdam that the municipal government gave away for free in 2012. Whoever had a reasonable plan to return the shipyard a little cleaner in 10 years could take it. One more caveat: It also had to attract artists.

Photo via Metabolic

To Sascha Glasl, co-founder of design and architecture shop Space & Matter, the polluted dock sounded like a great opportunity. He figured that a cheap way to reinvent the space would be to take Amsterdam’s old, broken houseboats off people’s hands (you could buy a whole boat for a euro, Glasl says, because you’d be doing the owners a favor) and build an artist’s village around a boardwalk on-site. Meanwhile, a garden full of pollutant-filtering grasses would passively do the decontamination work over a decade.

“We won the competition, and then we had a problem,” Glasl laughs. “Because we had to realize the vision.”

Two years and nearly 100 landscape artists, collaborators, and sustainability consultants later, and De Ceuvel is open to the public. Glasl and friends were able to wrangle 16 houseboats, 14 of which are artists’ studios, onto 43,000 square feet of land. A boardwalk snakes through thickets of filtering grass monitored by environmental scientists from University of Ghent.

Glasl says he never anticipated how hip De Ceuvel would turn out to be. “At the opening there were 2,000 people celebrating with us,” he says. “Last week, I went to my hairdresser and people were asking me if I was planning on hanging out at De Ceuvel. I say, ‘Oh, I know a little something about it,'” he says.





That’s not to say getting the site ready for the public was easy. Glasl and his collaborators had to apply for a $250,000 grant as well as a $250,000 loan to develop the space. Originally, they hadn’t planned on turning a profit, because whatever revenue from the project would likely go back toward repaying the loan. Then, there was all the red tape to consider: Because Space & Matter would need special permits to spruce up the houseboats on land, the firm decided to rebuild the boats in water so they could avoid regulations. They then used cranes to hoist the boats back onto the contaminated turf.